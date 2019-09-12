Dr. Brian Skop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Skop, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Skop, MD
Dr. Brian Skop, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University.
Dr. Skop works at
Dr. Skop's Office Locations
Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas1406 FITCH ST, San Antonio, TX 78211 Directions (210) 922-6922
Counseling Center404 E Ramsey Rd Ste 210, San Antonio, TX 78216 Directions (210) 494-1991
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient for many years and completely trust Dr, Skop. He has helped in so many ways as I have had to deal with several medical and personal problems as I have aged. Over the years, it has been very comforting o know that I can turn to him whenever something is troubling me.
About Dr. Brian Skop, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1134220676
Education & Certifications
- Washington University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skop has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skop accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skop works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Skop. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skop.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.