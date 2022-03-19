Overview

Dr. Brian Slater, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Hurricane, WV. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.



Dr. Slater works at The Center for Pain Relief Inc. in Hurricane, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.