Overview of Dr. Brian Slomovitz, MD

Dr. Brian Slomovitz, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center and Mount Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Slomovitz works at Womens Cancer Center in Morristown, NJ with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Peritoneal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.