Dr. Brian Slomovitz, MD

Oncology
4.4 (18)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brian Slomovitz, MD

Dr. Brian Slomovitz, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center and Mount Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Slomovitz works at Womens Cancer Center in Morristown, NJ with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Peritoneal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Slomovitz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Womens Cancer Center
    100 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 971-5900
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Broward Health Medical Center
    1600 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 355-4345
    Tuesday
    12:00pm - 7:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 12:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Medical Center
  • Mount Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Peritoneal Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Peritoneal Cancer

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Brian Slomovitz, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cornell
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND
    Undergraduate School

