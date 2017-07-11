Overview of Dr. Brian Smith, MD

Dr. Brian Smith, MD is an Urology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center, OrthoColorado Hospital and Porter Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at The Urology Center of Colorado in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Neurogenic Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.