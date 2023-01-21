Dr. Brian Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Smith, MD
Dr. Brian Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
McCallie Avenue Office2415 McCallie Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 624-2696
Gunbarrel Office7480 Ziegler Rd Ste 101, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 624-2696
Memorial North Park2051 Hamill Rd Ste 3000, Hixson, TN 37343 Directions (423) 624-2696
Center for Sports Medicine and Orthopedics2051B Hamill Rd Ste 3000, Hixson, TN 37343 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Smith took his time to exam and review all tests before discussing problem and options. He and his staff were all very nice and made visit as comfortable and stress free as possible. Would highly recommend based on this visit.
About Dr. Brian Smith, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1831182617
Education & Certifications
- SUNY State Univ Of New York
- Indiana University School of Medicine
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
110 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
