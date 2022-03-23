Dr. Brian Snelling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snelling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Snelling, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Snelling, MD
Dr. Brian Snelling, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Dr. Snelling works at
Dr. Snelling's Office Locations
Marcus Neuroscience Institute | Boca Raton800 Meadows Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33486 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Snelling and his team!! He is a true credit to his profession - a skilled surgeon with years of experience . After meeting Dr. Snelling, I knew I was in the right place. As fearful as I was at the time, he addressed all my concerns as well as explaining the cause and risks. Surgery for my craniotomy was scheduled and now after 6 weeks of healing, I can say I’m well on the road to full recovery!! I no longer have an aneurysm. I feel blessed and can only say “Thank you “ Dr. Snelling - so grateful to you for making this experience a life changer for me.
About Dr. Brian Snelling, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Endovascular Neurological Surgery - Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine|Endovascular Neurosurgery, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
- Neurological Surgery - Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine|Neurological Surgery, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
- Neurological Surgery- Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine
- West Virginia University School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Snelling has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Snelling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snelling works at
Dr. Snelling speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Snelling. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snelling.
