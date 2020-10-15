Dr. Brian Snow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Snow, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Snow, MD
Dr. Brian Snow, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman, Medical City Mckinney and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.
Dr. Snow works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Snow's Office Locations
-
1
McKinney Office6850 Tpc Dr Ste 116, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (972) 362-0065
-
2
Snow Orthopaedic Surgery8080 State Highway 121 Ste 320, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (214) 504-7669
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman
- Medical City Mckinney
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Snow?
Dr. Snow has a friendly demeanor and fully and clearly explained the details of my shoulder problem and the options for treatment. I was especially impressed by Dr. Snow's patience in listening to special circumstances I have that might limit my availability for some types of treatment. He very kindly suggested some solutions. In short, I am grateful for Dr. Snow's understanding and sympathy.
About Dr. Brian Snow, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053536425
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah Medical Center
- Lac Usc Med Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Snow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Snow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Snow works at
Dr. Snow has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Snow speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Snow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.