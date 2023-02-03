Dr. Brian Snyder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snyder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Snyder, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Snyder, MD
Dr. Brian Snyder, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Snyder works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Snyder's Office Locations
-
1
Neurological Surgery PC100 Merrick Rd Ste 128W, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 255-9031Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Nspc1991 Marcus Ave Ste 108, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 442-2250Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
3
Winthrop University Hospital259 1st St, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 255-6060
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Snyder?
Staff was great. Not a long wait at all. Doctor was excellent. Trust him to do my surgery. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Brian Snyder, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1346406634
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Snyder has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Snyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Snyder works at
Dr. Snyder has seen patients for Neurostimulation, Spinal Cord Stimulation and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snyder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Snyder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snyder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snyder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snyder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.