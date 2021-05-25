Overview of Dr. Brian Sorin, MD

Dr. Brian Sorin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from St. George University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco.



Dr. Sorin works at NORTH TEXAS INSTITUTE OF NEUROLOGY AND HEADACHE in Plano, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Trigeminal Neuralgia and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.