Dr. Brian Spencer, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Spencer, DO
Dr. Brian Spencer, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in State College, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Nittany Medical Center and Penn Highlands Elk.
Dr. Spencer's Office Locations
Martin & Suhey Orthopedics PC1700 Old Gatesburg Rd Ste 200, State College, PA 16803 Directions (814) 237-4321
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Nittany Medical Center
- Penn Highlands Elk
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Spencer performed a shoulder cuff repair on my right shoulder and today it is better than new. I am now scheduled for the other shoulder to be repaired and I specifically asked for Dr. Spencer.
About Dr. Brian Spencer, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1861694853
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania
- York Hosp Trauma Ctr
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Penn State University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spencer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spencer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Spencer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Spencer has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Rotator Cuff Tear, and more.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Spencer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
