Dr. Brian Sperl, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Sperl, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Mooresville.
Dr. Sperl works at
Locations
Central Indiana Urologycommunity South8051 S Emerson Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 865-2955Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Indianapolis Gastroenterology, Inc11911 N Meridian St Ste 128, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 865-2955
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- Franciscan Health Mooresville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent communication, thorough, and very personable. Definitely recommend his service!
About Dr. Brian Sperl, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1720085871
Education & Certifications
- Humana Hosp-U Louisville
- IU Health Methodist
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sperl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sperl accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sperl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sperl has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Abdominal Pain and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sperl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Sperl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sperl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sperl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sperl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.