Dr. Brian Sperling, DO

Urology
3.9 (11)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Brian Sperling, DO

Dr. Brian Sperling, DO is an Urology Specialist in Derby, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.

Dr. Sperling works at Griffin Faculty Physicians in Derby, CT with other offices in Flemington, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sperling's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Urology - Griffin Faculty Physicians
    300 Seymour Ave Ste 102, Derby, CT 06418 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 732-2651
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Hunterdon Urological Assoc
    121 State Route 31 Ste 1200, Flemington, NJ 08822 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 237-4105

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hunterdon Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Acute (or Transient) Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Complications from Urologic Devices Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Continuous Incontinence Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Genital Conditions Chevron Icon
Male Genitourinary Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Reproductive Tract Diseases Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexual Pain Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urge Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Outflow Obstruction Chevron Icon
Urinary Retention Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Urgency Chevron Icon
Urologic Malignancies Chevron Icon
Urology Conditions Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Connecticare
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • QualCare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Nov 17, 2021
    Dr. Sperling’s manner is welcoming and conveyed impressive levels of professional as well as interpersonal competence from the start of my appointment with him. During his examination he was clear and skillfully direct expressing his findings/thoughts, listened attentively to anything I said during the process and explained, overall, how his thinking and my referral MD’s diagnosis added up to a very plausible set of causes supporting my symptoms. His practice’s staff were most pleasant personally and as well, efficient.
    R. Zeh — Nov 17, 2021
    About Dr. Brian Sperling, DO

    • Urology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1013122977
    Education & Certifications

    • Albert Einstein Medical Center
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
