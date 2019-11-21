Dr. Brian Spivack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spivack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Spivack, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Spivack, MD
Dr. Brian Spivack, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Dr. Spivack's Office Locations
Brian L Spivack, MD - Upland Surgical Associates8263 Grove Ave Ste 204, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 946-5320
San Antonio Regional Hospital999 San Bernardino Rd, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 985-2811
Hospital Affiliations
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful caring doctor. He knows his specialty and will take great care of you.
About Dr. Brian Spivack, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1295750305
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Dr. Spivack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spivack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spivack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spivack has seen patients for Lipomas, Inguinal Hernia and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spivack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Spivack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spivack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spivack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spivack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.