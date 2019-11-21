Overview of Dr. Brian Spivack, MD

Dr. Brian Spivack, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Spivack works at Brian L Spivack, MD - Upland Surgical Associates in Rancho Cucamonga, CA with other offices in Upland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Inguinal Hernia and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.