Dr. Brian Stahl, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (362)
Map Pin Small Allentown, PA
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brian Stahl, DPM

Dr. Brian Stahl, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Coordinated Health Allentown.

Dr. Stahl works at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, PA with other offices in Bethlehem, PA and Easton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stahl's Office Locations

    Lehigh Valley Hospital
    1621 N CEDAR CREST BLVD, Allentown, PA 18104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 849-0694
    Coordinated Health
    3100 Emrick Blvd, Bethlehem, PA 18020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 861-8080
    Easton
    2690 Kingston Rd Ste 103, Easton, PA 18045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 438-8899
    Monday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:45am - 4:15pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:45am - 4:15pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Coordinated Health Allentown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Nail Abnormality Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nail Care Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poor Circulation Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 362 ratings
    Patient Ratings (362)
    5 Star
    (350)
    4 Star
    (10)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 02, 2020
    I cannot say enough about Dr. Stahl and his staff. They are kind, pleasant, professional, humorous, helpful and overall FANTASTIC!!!
    Kimberly Reese — Jun 02, 2020
    About Dr. Brian Stahl, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023101169
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Luke Hosp
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Ursinus College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Stahl, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stahl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stahl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stahl has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stahl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    362 patients have reviewed Dr. Stahl. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stahl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stahl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stahl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.