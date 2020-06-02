Overview of Dr. Brian Stahl, DPM

Dr. Brian Stahl, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Coordinated Health Allentown.



Dr. Stahl works at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, PA with other offices in Bethlehem, PA and Easton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.