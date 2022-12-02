Dr. Brian Steffin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steffin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Steffin, MD
Dr. Brian Steffin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, Wisconsin and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Clare Hospital Baraboo and Ssm Health Saint Mary's Hospital Madison.
Orthopedic and Spine Centers of Wisconsin2501 W Beltline Hwy Ste 601, Madison, WI 53713 Directions (608) 234-7436
Hospital Affiliations
- Ssm Health Saint Clare Hospital Baraboo
- Ssm Health Saint Mary's Hospital Madison
Dr Steffin always explains what he plans to do. He is kind, empathetic and a skillful surgeon. My husband and I have been a patient of his since 2009.
About Dr. Brian Steffin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Stanford University Med Center
- University Of Illinois, Orthopedic Surgery
- Medical College of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- University of Wisconsin - Madison
Dr. Steffin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steffin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steffin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steffin has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steffin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Steffin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steffin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steffin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steffin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.