Dr. Brian Steingo, MD

Neurology
4.5 (60)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brian Steingo, MD

Dr. Brian Steingo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sunrise, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health Medical Center and Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Steingo works at Sunrise Medical Group in Sunrise, FL with other offices in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Steingo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sunrise Medical Group Neurology
    3540 N Pine Island Rd # 1, Sunrise, FL 33351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 341-1171
  2. 2
    TFPS SMMC 901 Village BLVD, Ste 702
    901 Village Blvd Ste 702, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 437-0588

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Imperial Point
  • Broward Health Medical Center
  • Holy Cross Hospital

Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 22, 2022
    Been with him for over 4 years. He’s simply the best.
    — Oct 22, 2022
    About Dr. Brian Steingo, MD

    • Neurology
    • 52 years of experience
    • English
    • 1417907163
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College Of Med|Johannesburg Hospitals Complex - Internal Medicine|Johannesburg Hospitals Complex - Neurology|Johannesburg Hospitals Complex - Pediatrics|Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, SC - Neurology.
    • Johannesburg General Hospital
    • University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Steingo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steingo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Steingo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Steingo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Steingo has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steingo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Steingo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steingo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steingo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steingo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

