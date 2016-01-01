Overview

Dr. Brian Stello, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fogelsville, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.



Dr. Stello works at Rehabilitation Services in Fogelsville, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.