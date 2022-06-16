Dr. Brian Strickler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strickler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Strickler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Strickler, MD
Dr. Brian Strickler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital.
Dr. Strickler's Office Locations
Schenectady Eye Associates1201 Nott St Ste 105, Schenectady, NY 12308 Directions (518) 374-0483
Hospital Affiliations
- Ellis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Strickler is a kind, empathetic doctor. He listens to you and makes time to answer all of your questions. His demeanor is calm, caring and understanding, all qualities that are often rare to find in doctors. He is accepting of his patients and took as much time as I needed to review my condition and need for surgery. He was reassuring to me when I expressed anxiety about surgery and explained in depth how it would go that day. I cannot express how grateful I am to find such a wonderful doctor, who is surrounded by competent and pleasant staff.
About Dr. Brian Strickler, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1982855631
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
