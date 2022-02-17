Overview

Dr. Brian Strizik, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from New York Medical College|Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset and Plainview Hospital.



Dr. Strizik works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Adult & Pediatric Cardiology at Woodbury in Woodbury, NY with other offices in Syosset, NY and Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.