Dr. Brian Sullivan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Sullivan, MD
Dr. Brian Sullivan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Dr. Sullivan's Office Locations
Maryland Brain & Spine & Pain1000 Bestgate Rd Ste 400, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 266-2720
Riva Road Surgical Center LLC2635 Riva Rd Ste 118, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 571-9595
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sullivan is courteous, kind, and a great surgeon. My cervical fusion went very well. Every option was explained in detail. His assistant Kelci is beyond exceptional....responsive and so helpful. Highly recommend this office, and I have referred many family/friends
About Dr. Brian Sullivan, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1013915883
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sullivan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sullivan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sullivan has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Myelopathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sullivan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.
