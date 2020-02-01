Overview of Dr. Brian Sullivan, MD

Dr. Brian Sullivan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.



Dr. Sullivan works at Maryland Brain, Spine and Pain in Annapolis, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Myelopathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.