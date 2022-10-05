Overview

Dr. Brian Sullivan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center and Sentara Leigh Hospital.



Dr. Sullivan works at Gastroenterology Associates of Tidewater in Chesapeake, VA with other offices in Virginia Beach, VA and Norfolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Intestinal Obstruction and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.