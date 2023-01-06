Dr. Brian Sung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Sung, MD
Dr. Brian Sung, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Edmonds Campus and Swedish First Hill Campus.
Newvue Plastic Surgery / Skin Care10047 Main St Ste 103, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 463-9883Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Humana
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
I found Dr. Sung via rigorous review/experience/training research. I feel comfortable and safe in his caring and warmly personable presence. His patient and gentle demeanor, highest standards of care, wide scope of skills, and ability to discuss or answer anything make him one in a million. I am so appreciative that Dr Sung is with me on my road to health and well-being.
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1346482932
- Stanford Hospital
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Boston U, School of Medicine
- University of California At Berkeley
- General Surgery and Obesity Medicine
