Overview

Dr. Brian Sung, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Edmonds Campus and Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Sung works at Newvue Plastic Surgery in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic and Sleeve Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.