Overview of Dr. Brian Sweeney, MD

Dr. Brian Sweeney, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch Of Med|Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.



Dr. Sweeney works at Gastroenterology Clinic in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.