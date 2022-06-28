Overview

Dr. Brian Szabo, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Hermitage, PA. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center.



Dr. Szabo works at Brian Szabo Dpm PC in Hermitage, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.