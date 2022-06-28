Dr. Brian Szabo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szabo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Szabo, DPM
Overview
Dr. Brian Szabo, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Hermitage, PA. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center.
Dr. Szabo works at
Locations
-
1
Brian Szabo Dpm PC2501 Shenango Valley Fwy Ste 2, Hermitage, PA 16148 Directions (724) 981-1141
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Szabo?
Dr. Brian Szabo is an "Outstanding" doctor. He has been in practice for over 37 years. He has a solid educational base and extensive experience with his practice. He continually keeps up to date on new techniques. You couple this with his caring and supportive approach, it's no wonder that he is nominated as "THE BEST OF THE BEST PODIATRIST" in our area every year. He truly knows his patients and provides the Best Possible Care for Them!!!! His office staff share his caring and support for the patients!!! A patient is in "GOOD" Hands when they come to this office!!!
About Dr. Brian Szabo, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1245326495
Education & Certifications
- Foot Clinic Of Youngstown
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- GANNON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Szabo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Szabo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Szabo works at
Dr. Szabo has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Szabo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Szabo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szabo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Szabo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Szabo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.