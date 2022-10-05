Overview of Dr. Brian Szura, MD

Dr. Brian Szura, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital.



Dr. Szura works at Cary Orthopaedics in Cary, NC with other offices in Morrisville, NC and Holly Springs, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Elbow Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.