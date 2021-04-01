Overview of Dr. Brian Szwarc, MD

Dr. Brian Szwarc, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Thomasville, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS.



Dr. Szwarc works at ENT Associates Of Southwest GA, Thomasville, GA in Thomasville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Nosebleed and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.