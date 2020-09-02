Overview

Dr. Brian Taschner, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Taschner works at Millennium Physician Group in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.