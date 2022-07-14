Overview

Dr. Brian Teng, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital, Strong Memorial Hospital and Unity Hospital.



Dr. Teng works at Rochester Colon Rectal Surgeons in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.