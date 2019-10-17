Overview of Dr. Brian Tesler, MD

Dr. Brian Tesler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with Hurley Medical Center.



Dr. Tesler works at McLaren Flint - Women's Health South in Flint, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.