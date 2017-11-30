Dr. Brian Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Thomas, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Thomas, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Florence, AL. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Helen Keller Hospital.
Dr. Thomas works at
Locations
-
1
Tennessee River Dermatology2471 Helton Dr, Florence, AL 35630 Directions (256) 765-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Helen Keller Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Thomas treats me for alopecia spots I have on my head. He is very nice, soft spoken, doesn't rush the visit, and is professional and personable. I have seen a significant amount of growth on my scalp since he has been giving me steroid injections in my scalp. Not much of a wait time and I am usually in and out which is good. Would definitely recommend.
About Dr. Brian Thomas, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1508837394
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Naval Medical Center
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- Vanderbilt University
- Dermatopathology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
