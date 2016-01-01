Dr. Brian Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Thomas, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Thomas, MD
Dr. Brian Thomas, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas' Office Locations
-
1
Peachtree Psychiatric Profssnls3520 Piedmont Rd NE Ste 330, Atlanta, GA 30305 Directions (404) 351-2008
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thomas?
About Dr. Brian Thomas, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1649309329
Education & Certifications
- MERCER UNIVERSITY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.