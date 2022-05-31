Dr. Brian Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Thompson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Thompson, MD
Dr. Brian Thompson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.
Dr. Thompson works at
Dr. Thompson's Office Locations
-
1
Bon Secours Neurology801 Roper Creek Dr, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 516-1170
-
2
Bon Secours Neurology131 Commonwealth Dr Ste 240, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 516-1170
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thompson?
I’ve been a patient of Dr Thompson for years. He has been thorough, honest, personable, and I have enjoyed a stable life thanks to his efforts.
About Dr. Brian Thompson, MD
- Neurology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1821024993
Education & Certifications
- U Ala
- Uab Hospital
- Carraway Meth Med Ctr
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson works at
Dr. Thompson has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.