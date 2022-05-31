Overview of Dr. Brian Thompson, MD

Dr. Brian Thompson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Thompson works at Bon Secours Neurology in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.