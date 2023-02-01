Dr. Brian Ting, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ting is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Ting, DPM
Overview of Dr. Brian Ting, DPM
Dr. Brian Ting, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Moline, IL. They graduated from Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Trinity Rock Island.
Dr. Ting works at
Dr. Ting's Office Locations
Advanced Foot & Ankle Associates Inc.840 35th Avenue Pl Ste 102, Moline, IL 61265 Directions (309) 762-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Rock Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ting is amazing. He is intelligent, does a lot of research, explains things well, honest, and extremely compassionate. I had bunion surgery (Lapiplasty) on both of my feet within 3 months. My right foot had hardware in it already from 25 years ago, and he went above and beyond to find the right tool to be able to remove that hardware and do Lapiplasty. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Brian Ting, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Chinese and Korean
- 1801117684
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ting has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ting accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ting has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ting works at
Dr. Ting has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ting on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ting speaks Chinese and Korean.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ting. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ting.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ting, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ting appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.