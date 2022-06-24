Dr. Brian Tobias, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tobias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Tobias, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Tobias, DO
Dr. Brian Tobias, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Tobias works at
Dr. Tobias' Office Locations
-
1
Texas Health Care Pllc5612 Edwards Ranch Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Directions (817) 420-9238
-
2
Texas Health Care Pllc7201 Hawkins View Dr Ste 151, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (817) 263-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tobias?
He is meticulous, awesome, careful, limits risk. Every nurse recommended him if they needed his services, the nurses say he is the best! He is exacting and nobody rushes him! A perfectionist. Highly recommend him.
About Dr. Brian Tobias, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1720022692
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tobias has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tobias accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tobias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tobias works at
Dr. Tobias has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tobias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Tobias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tobias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tobias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tobias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.