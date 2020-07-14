Dr. Brian Torre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Torre, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Torre, MD
Dr. Brian Torre, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Salem, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.
Dr. Torre's Office Locations
Orthopedics1802 Braeburn Dr Fl 2, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 772-3530
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Torre?
I came in due to a pain in my forearm. Dr. Torre diagnosed it as an inflamed bursa. He gave me a cortisone shot.
About Dr. Brian Torre, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1104897917
Education & Certifications
- Univ. Of Rochester Medical Center|University of Rochester
- University of North Carolina At Chapel Hill|University of North Carolina Hospital
- Medical College Of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Torre has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Torre accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Torre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Torre works at
Dr. Torre has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Torre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Torre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.