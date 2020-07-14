Overview of Dr. Brian Torre, MD

Dr. Brian Torre, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Salem, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.



Dr. Torre works at LewisGale Physicians Orthopedics - 1802 Braeburn Dr MB20 in Salem, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.