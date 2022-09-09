Overview

Dr. Brian Torski, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Athens, OH. They completed their fellowship with St. John Providence Health System - Warren, Michigan, Gastroenterology



Dr. Torski works at Holzer Health System in Athens, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.