Overview of Dr. Brian Trainor, DO

Dr. Brian Trainor, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.



Dr. Trainor works at ADVANCED ENT AND COSMETIC SURGERY in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.