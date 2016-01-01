Dr. Trimble has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Trimble, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Trimble, MD
Dr. Brian Trimble, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS and is affiliated with Alaska Native Medical Center, Maniilaq Health Center and Mount Edgecumbe Hospital.
Dr. Trimble's Office Locations
Alaska Native Medical Center4315 Diplomacy Dr, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 729-1500
- 2 3900 Ambassador Dr Ste 3000, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 563-2662
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Native Medical Center
- Maniilaq Health Center
- Mount Edgecumbe Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
About Dr. Brian Trimble, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS
- Neurology
Dr. Trimble accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Trimble. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trimble.
