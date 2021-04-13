Dr. Brian Tse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Tse, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Tse, MD
Dr. Brian Tse, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Tse's Office Locations
Bascom Palmer Eye Institute-anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital900 NW 17th St, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 326-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Bascom Palmer Eye Institute at Naples3880 Tamiami Trl N, Naples, FL 34103 Directions (239) 659-3937
UHealth at Plantation8100 Sw 10th St, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 210-1000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I came to Doctor Tse because nobody gave me any valid reason why my eye hurt. He knew right away. That night I got a full night sleep, something that that I hadn't had in years.
About Dr. Brian Tse, MD
- Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tse has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tse has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, Stye and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tse. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.