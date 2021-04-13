Overview of Dr. Brian Tse, MD

Dr. Brian Tse, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Tse works at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute in Miami, FL with other offices in Naples, FL and Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Stye and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.