Overview of Dr. Brian Vickaryous, MD

Dr. Brian Vickaryous, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Vickaryous works at Physician Associates LLC in Lake Mary, FL with other offices in Oviedo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Arm, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Hip Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.