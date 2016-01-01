Dr. Brian Vierra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vierra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Vierra, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Vierra, MD
Dr. Brian Vierra, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Merced.
Dr. Vierra's Office Locations
Merced Faculty Associates378 W Olive Ave Ste D, Merced, CA 95348 Directions (209) 725-7560
Mercy Medical Center Merced333 Mercy Ave, Merced, CA 95340 Directions (209) 564-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center Merced
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Brian Vierra, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
Dr. Vierra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vierra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vierra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vierra has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vierra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vierra speaks Cantonese.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Vierra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vierra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vierra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vierra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.