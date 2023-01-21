Dr. Brian Vikstrom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vikstrom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Vikstrom, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Vacaville, CA.
NorthBay Health Cancer Center - Medical Oncology1020 Nut Tree Rd Ste 390, Vacaville, CA 95687 Directions
- Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
- Northbay Medical Center
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Covered California
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Knowledgable, compassionate and always answers questions throughly and follows up on what he promises! I feel confident in his care.
- Oncology
- English
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Vikstrom has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vikstrom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Vikstrom using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Vikstrom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vikstrom has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vikstrom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Vikstrom. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vikstrom.
