Dr. Brian Villa, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Winchester, VA
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Brian Villa, MD

Dr. Brian Villa, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Winchester, VA. 

Dr. Villa works at Winchester Community Mental Hlt in Winchester, VA with other offices in South Miami, FL, Inwood, WV and Miami, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Villa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Winchester Community Mental Health Center Inc
    36 Ricketts Dr, Winchester, VA 22601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 535-1112
  2. 2
    Erik V Ginkel MD
    7000 SW 62nd Ave Ste 401, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 284-7761
  3. 3
    Winchester Community Mental Health Center Inc. At the Carriage House
    123 Hovatter Dr, Inwood, WV 25428 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 535-1112
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Healthy Minds Medical Center Inc
    2500 NW 79th Ave Ste 227, Miami, FL 33122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 456-9396

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 18, 2022
    I suffered severe anxiety for 3 months and wanted to die from extreme fear. My PCP couldn't help and recommended a psychiatrist but the wait times were months or even a year. I was hopeless and admitted to a mental health facility for a week and saw several different doctors and therapists. Once released, I saw a psychiatric nurse who prescribed several different medications to no avail; she told me she prescribed everything she knew to help me and maybe just needed more time to let the meds take effect. I was desperate to find a new doctor and was referred to Dr. Brian Villa and after an extensive session with him and many questions he gave me the proper diagnosis and my life back with the right medication! I was back to myself after 2 days of the new med! Two months later and I couldn't be happier with my life. Dr. Villa is a phenomenal doctor and a great listener and the best bedside manner!
    t40robinson — Oct 18, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Brian Villa, MD
    About Dr. Brian Villa, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861843906
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Villa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Villa has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

