Dr. Brian Wade, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Wade, MD
Dr. Brian Wade, MD is an Urology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Vincent's East.
Dr. Wade's Office Locations
Gastroenterology Specialists of Birmingham PC100 Pilot Medical Dr Ste 225, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 930-0920Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
every thing about the vist was prompt and on time.Nurse was curtious and yet very professional and she put me at ease .dr wade to coin a phrase is my hero.a proceedure tha i was told was unpleasent was ok. I am glad i went through with
About Dr. Brian Wade, MD
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1013961879
Education & Certifications
- UAB
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
- Urology
Dr. Wade has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wade accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wade has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Yeast Infections and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wade on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Wade. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wade.
