Dr. Brian Wagner, DPM
Overview
Dr. Brian Wagner, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from ROSALIND FRANKLIN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE SCIENCE/THE CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Locations
Connecticut Foot Specialists11 South Rd Lowr Level, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 470-5703Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience. From front office staff to Dr. Wagner’s technique…top notch.
About Dr. Brian Wagner, DPM
- Podiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- St. Francis Hospital And Medical Center
- St Francis Hosp Med Center
- ROSALIND FRANKLIN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE SCIENCE/THE CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Central Connecticut State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wagner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wagner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wagner has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wagner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wagner speaks Spanish.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Wagner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wagner.
