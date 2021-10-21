Dr. Brian Walker, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Walker, DO
Overview of Dr. Brian Walker, DO
Dr. Brian Walker, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.
Dr. Walker works at
Dr. Walker's Office Locations
Kirkland Cancer Center720 W FOREST AVE, Jackson, TN 38301 Directions (731) 541-9561
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson-madison County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I was diagnosed with B-type, low-grade Non-Hodgkins lymphoma in 2018. I first saw Dr. Walker, who staged the cancer as 1A. I got a second opinion at Vanderbilt with the oncologist there, and they didn't offer anything more or better than Dr. Walker and the Kirland Cancer did. Happily, I stayed with Dr. Walker. I get tested regularly. He always calls me the following day with the result. He says that he is going to do his best to keep me alive for many years and I believe him. I trust Dr. Walker. He is compassionate, competent, dedicated and really seems to care. I recommend him without reservations of any kind.
About Dr. Brian Walker, DO
- Hematology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1144290032
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Mississippi
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Walker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walker works at
Dr. Walker has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Polycythemia Rubra Vera, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.