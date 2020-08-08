Dr. Wall has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Wall, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Wall, MD
Dr. Brian Wall, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hillsborough, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Novant Health Pender Medical Center.
Dr. Wall's Office Locations
Carolina Behavioral Care - Hillsborough209 Millstone Dr Ste A, Hillsborough, NC 27278 Directions (919) 874-1149
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Has helped me better understand my condition and effectively treated me.
About Dr. Brian Wall, MD
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nc Hosps
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Psychiatry
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Pender Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
