Dr. Brian Wallace, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Wallace, DO
Dr. Brian Wallace, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital, NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.
Dr. Wallace works at
Dr. Wallace's Office Locations
Joint Replacement Institute LLC3466 Pine Ridge Rd Ste A, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 261-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- NCH Baker Downtown
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Wallace was greatly helpful in explaining my condition and the optiond I had for mitigation of a rotator cuff tear. I selected a surgical treatment and he was tremendously helpful before and afterward. The therapy regimen at the Center was great and really helped the healing and recovery process. I am veryb satisfied with the result of his work and would highly recommend his services.
About Dr. Brian Wallace, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Beacon Orthopedic Research Foundation
- Affinity Medical Center
- OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED
- Ohio University / Main Campus
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Wallace has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wallace accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wallace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wallace works at
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallace. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallace.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wallace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wallace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.