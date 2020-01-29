Dr. Brian Wallace, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wallace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Wallace, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Wallace, MD
Dr. Brian Wallace, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Wallace's Office Locations
Main9005 Kilbride Rd, Baltimore, MD 21236 Directions (855) 362-4687Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Wallace has been both my mom and dads primary care doctor for over 5 years. My mother passed away 4 years ago but he continues to take care of my dad. He is a kind, compassionate and caring doctor who always explains everything in detail about their care. Anyone would be fortunate to have Dr. Wallace care for their elder parents.
About Dr. Brian Wallace, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1801864350
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Affiliated Hospitals
- Emory U Affil Hosps
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- Emory Univ
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wallace has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wallace accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wallace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallace. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallace.
