Dr. Brian Walsh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Walsh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Walsh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital.
Dr. Walsh works at
Locations
-
1
Brigham and Womens Hospital75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-4222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Walsh?
Dr. Brian Walsh is truly amazing and I cannot put enough words to justify how great he is. His experience is well shown in his work. I recently had 6 fibroids removed a month ago. It was my first surgery in my life and from the beginning of meeting him, he reassured, made me feel comfortable and is very caring and supportive. He took great care of me and my recovery went extremely well with no complications. You are bless if you have him as your surgeon. Great man, who is passionate at what he does. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Brian Walsh, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1245297878
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walsh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walsh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walsh works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Walsh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walsh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.